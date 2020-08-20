BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iranian media published pictures of the stages of manufacturing, testing and launching the “Martyr Hajj Qassem” ballistic missile, which has a range of 1,400 km.
The Iranian Fars agency said, “The missile was unveiled this morning under the patronage of President Hassan Rouhani, referring to the video and pictures related to this missile.
Earlier today, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced that it had reached the manufacture of a naval cruise missile with a range of 1,000 km in the name of “Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis” and a ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km in the name of “Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani”.
رونمایی از دو موشک جدید ایران/ وزیر دفاع: برد موشک کروز دریایی «شهید ابومهدی» هزار کیلومتر و موشک بالستیک «شهید حاج قاسم» ۱۴۰۰ کیلومتر است. pic.twitter.com/4iiDgz8GM6
— خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) August 20, 2020
Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during the Iranian Ministry of Defense’s unveiling of the domestically produced 700 turbofan engine, called on the neighboring countries “to be confident that Iran will not use its military power against it.”
He said that “Iran’s strategy of deterrence is defensive, and it does not follow the strategy of attacking any country,” noting that the “Iranian production, investigation and efforts in the defense field are part of the defensive deterrent strategy, and we do not have an offensive strategy,” the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Thursday.
