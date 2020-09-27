BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the development of a new missile with a range of 700 km.
According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, stressed that his country will not stop producing what enhances its ability and power.
The missile is a “new generation of naval ballistic missiles bearing the name of Zulfiqar Basir,” and was unveiled at the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force exhibition.
The Revolutionary Guard commander added that “the Zulfiqar Basir missile is the most advanced and equipped with a warhead that has a range of 700 km.”
The Revolutionary Guard’s had previously revealed missiles with a range of 250 km and 300 km, as well as the Zulfiqar surface-to-ground missile with a range of 700 to 750 km, which was used in the attack on the U.S. forces at the ‘Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq.
