BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy unveiled a new missile base, which included a wide range of different systems.

The commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, inaugurated the new missile base, with the participation of the commander of the IRGC’s Navy, Ali Reza Tangsiri, and a crowd of military leaders in the country, according to the Fars News Agency .

The new missile base includes “a wide range of systems and cruise and ballistic missiles with multiple ranges.”

A set of missile systems with different operational features were launched, including accurate launchings from different depths, countering electronic warfare, raising the level of ranges and destructive capabilities, and launching missile systems capable of changing the target after launch.

🎥 رونمایی از شهر جدید موشکی #سپاه سامانه‌های موشکی جدید و تجهیزات جنگ الکترونیک به نیروی دریایی سپاه ملحق شد فرمانده نیروی دریایی سپاه: با ورود تجهیزات مقابله با جنگ الکترونیک قادر خواهیم بود سیگنال‌های خاموش دشمن و ارتباط داخلی آنها را هم رصد کنیمhttps://t.co/cylr6khHZx pic.twitter.com/N6o8sY3xNp — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) March 15, 2021

The Fars agency stated that all these weapons were manufactured by experts at the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the research departments of the Revolutionary Guard and the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Foundation in the IRGC Navy .

On Sunday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, said that his country possesses many modern weapons, and that it has the upper hand over the enemy, with its “good men”.

In his speech during the Education Network Professors Forum, Salami said: “We do not speak out of a vacuum. We are equipped and armed as the enemy is, but there is no effectiveness of such weapons without the presence of believers.”

