BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Iranian Armed Forces announced it received a new helicopter carrier, which is considered the largest Iranian military ship, in the presence of the Chief of Staff, Major General Muhammad Bagheri, and the Armed Forces Commander, Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi.

According to an RT correspondent in Tehran, the mission of the new helicopter carrier, the “Makran”, is to establish maritime security in the Ras al-Hadd region, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which is where it will be deployed to in the coming months.

The Makran is an upgraded merchant vessel, which was converted within six months into a military ship to support the Iranian Navy’s combat fleets in international and regional waters, and is particularly responsible for the northern Indian Ocean, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea.

A report by the Iranian Armed Forces said the ship weighs 121,000 tons, and includes a launch and landing platform for helicopters weighing 950 tons and an area of ​​3,200 square kilometers.

The ship can carry five helicopters at one time, and carry 82,000 tons of various combat support units, and is able to sail a thousand days and nights without contact with the coast.

The Iranian army said that Makran could act as a mobile air base to support special forces operations, as well as missile operations using mine sweepers, anti-submarine helicopters and surface combat helicopters, and collect intelligence information and send it to command centers, in addition to controlling and directing drones for long-range flights. .