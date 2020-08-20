BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iranian Ministry of Defense announced the development of a new missile, which it called “Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis”, and said that it has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.
The ministry said that the Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis is a cruise missile capable of bypassing defense systems, pointing out that it is launched from the depths and will be provided to the naval forces soon.
It also announced that it had developed the “Zulfiqar” missile, with a range of 1,400 km.
The ministry stated that the Zulfiqar missile had a range of only 700 km, and was used to target the Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq, in response to the assassination of the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, as well as to bomb the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in Syria in response to the attack, which targeted the military parade in Ahvaz.
The Ministry also unveiled a production line for the domestically produced “Moj” aircraft engine used for the Iranian fighter jets.
