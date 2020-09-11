BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Iranian army tested two naval cruise missiles during the second day of “Zulfiqar 99” maneuvers in the southern part of the country.
The army said that a Qadir cruise missile hit surface marine targets more than 200 km away and successfully destroyed them.
They said that another Nasr cruise missile was launched from a warship and hit surface marine targets.
The spokesman for the exercises, Shahram Irani, said that the surface-to-sea missile systems of the navy are deployed all over the country’s southern coasts.
The spokesman said that the army possesses different types of cruise missiles in various ranges, stressing that it has effective missile fire capabilities and surface and subsurface units.
Irani indicated that there are many operations that were not announced in the maneuvers due to security concerns.
Last month, Tehran unveiled a cruise missile with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, which it called “the martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.”
On Thursday, the Iranian army began naval, air and land maneuvers over an area of two million square kilometers, from the eastern region of the Strait of Hormuz to the coasts of Makran and the Sea of Oman to the northern region of the Indian Ocean, and the exercises coincided with the continued U.S. pressure on Tehran, and the tension in the relationship with the U.A.E. due to its normalization of relations with Israel.
