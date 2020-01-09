Iranian state TV has released footage purportedly showing preparations ahead of Tehran’s missile attack on al-Asad Airbase housing US forces in Iraq on Wednesday.

Footage shows warehouses housing the missiles in an undisclosed location as well as launch preparations by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers.

On Wednesday, Iran fired more than a dozen rockets at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport last Friday.

Credit: Ruptly

