BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Iran is planning to sue the United States over the impact that their sanctions have had on the Islamic Republic’s ability to fight the illness.

According to the Fars News Agency, Iran’s Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi said on Saturday that her country has filed a complaint against the United States regarding the impacts of sanctions on the fight against coronavirus.

Joneydi said that Iran will take the U.S. to the International Court of Justice.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States offered to help Iran fight the illenss, especially after it spread quickly through the Islamic Republic.

However, not long after offering to help, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions against Iran, prompting Tehran to issue a statement of condemnation.

In relevant remarks in April, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiyee scolded Washington for blocking medical supplies and medicines from reaching the Islamic Republic, despite the U.S.’ reassurances that the sanctions would not impact humanitarian aid.

“The U.S. administration should say which banking system it has opened for the purchase of medicine (by Iran),” Rabiyee told reporters in a press conference in Tehran on April 20.

Since the advent of Trump’s presidency, the U.S. has imposed harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which has prompted Tehran to respond with hostility towards Washington in the international arena.

