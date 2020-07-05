BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Iran is planning to sue the United States over the impact that their sanctions have had on the Islamic Republic’s ability to fight the illness.
According to the Fars News Agency, Iran’s Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi said on Saturday that her country has filed a complaint against the United States regarding the impacts of sanctions on the fight against coronavirus.
Joneydi said that Iran will take the U.S. to the International Court of Justice.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States offered to help Iran fight the illenss, especially after it spread quickly through the Islamic Republic.
However, not long after offering to help, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions against Iran, prompting Tehran to issue a statement of condemnation.
In relevant remarks in April, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiyee scolded Washington for blocking medical supplies and medicines from reaching the Islamic Republic, despite the U.S.’ reassurances that the sanctions would not impact humanitarian aid.
“The U.S. administration should say which banking system it has opened for the purchase of medicine (by Iran),” Rabiyee told reporters in a press conference in Tehran on April 20.
Since the advent of Trump’s presidency, the U.S. has imposed harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which has prompted Tehran to respond with hostility towards Washington in the international arena.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.