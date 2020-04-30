Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that the infrastructures on the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf will be further developed to be used as residential areas and increase security in the region, upon an order by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri made the remarks on the occasion of the national Persian Gulf Day (April 30) on Wednesday.

“Iran has always transmitted the message of peace to regional countries and believes that security of the Persian Gulf can be ensured by regional countries’ cooperation,” he said.

He described deployment of foreign forces in the region as the major source of insecurity.

“Illegal presence of the American forces in the Persian Gulf is a big threat to its security and the Iranian forces do not allow any foreign flotilla to enter its territorial waters,” Rear Admiral Tangsiri said.

In relevant remarks earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of Washington’s moves in the Persian Gulf, stressing that the country’s Armed Forces will not hesitate in safeguarding the Persian Gulf and Iran’s territories and interests.

“Here is always the Persian Gulf and will remain the Persian Gulf [forever]. The US should know that the name of this gulf is the Persian Gulf and not the New York gulf and Washington gulf,” President Rouhani said, addressing a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

“They should stop hatching plots against Iran,” he said.

President Rouhani said that the Iranian nation has always protected the Persian Gulf successfully and will continue its responsibility in the future, adding, “The Iranian military and law enforcement police forces have also succeeded in safeguarding the Persian Gulf.”

Source: Fars News

Advertisements