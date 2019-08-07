Tehran on August 22 intends to present its own version of Russia’s S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a statement on Wednesday.
“There will be very good news in the field of air defense on August 22. I hope the defense capability of our country will significantly increase with the demonstration and transfer of the Bavar 373 system, which will happen on Defence Industry Day,” Hatami said, as quoted by the defense ministry.
The missile system, designed and developed in Iran, was already tested in 2017. The Iranian military considers Bavar 373 as a competitor of the S-300 system.
The Bavar-373 is a long-range mobile air defense system which was unveiled in August 2016. Iran is said to have launched the project in 2010 after Russia suspended a $900 million deal signed in 2007 to deliver the S-300 complex due to the adoption of UN Security Council sanctions on Iran in mid-2010.
In April 2015, Russia resumed the talks on the S-300 deliveries following an interim agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. A year later, Russia delivered the missile system on a previously concluded contract.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.