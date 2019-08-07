In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, enhanced S-200 missile is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Tehran on August 22 intends to present its own version of Russia’s S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a statement on Wednesday.

“There will be very good news in the field of air defense on August 22. I hope the defense capability of our country will significantly increase with the demonstration and transfer of the Bavar 373 system, which will happen on Defence Industry Day,” Hatami said, as quoted by the defense ministry.

The missile system, designed and developed in Iran, was already tested in 2017. The Iranian military considers Bavar 373 as a competitor of the S-300 system.

The Bavar-373 is a long-range mobile air defense system which was unveiled in August 2016. Iran is said to have launched the project in 2010 after Russia suspended a $900 million deal signed in 2007 to deliver the S-300 complex due to the adoption of UN Security Council sanctions on Iran in mid-2010.

In April 2015, Russia resumed the talks on the S-300 deliveries following an interim agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. A year later, Russia delivered the missile system on a previously concluded contract.

 

Source: Sputnik

SaladinonTV
Guest
SaladinonTV
The best part is that their new version has “organic” disabling of the joohoodi-sabotaged IFF switches which prevent terminal guidance to jooSSA air pirates. The game is ratcheted up another notch even more in iran’s favor.

2019-08-07 18:57
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 You obviously ignore how IFF works! It’s your radar which sends a cyphered code which activates a “friend” answer from the aircraft, or not… The aircraft itself receives a day-code allowing it to answer positively, and it doesn’t prevents ground station to do a launch at all. There are no “IFF switches” except in the fertile imagination of dudes not understanding what IFF is all about : simply avoiding to shoot down your own aircraft! +++ “The game is ratcheted up another notch even more in iran’s favor” >>> What game? These idiots made Iranians living under their Iron… Read more »

2019-08-08 01:37
Member
Newbie
Upvoted
Jacobo Morales
Excellent !!!!

2019-08-07 19:25
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
As efficient as this :
comment image

Unknown
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Unknown
Iran is NOT Iraq numbnuts. TWO DIFFERENT PEOPLE.

2019-08-08 02:12
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
Did you just ask DoucheBag to actually have basic culture, actual knowledge, and a working brain ? well, think again…

2019-08-08 03:54
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
ahah not bad, but still better than what this nut-head has been yapping about, threatening on and on and onnnnn and oooooonnnn for 19 years and still not walking the cheap talk of attacking the fortress to this day xD
comment image

2019-08-08 03:53
Member
Newbie
Upvoted
Jacobo Morales
Excellent !!

2019-08-07 19:51
Holohoax Shoah -6m
Guest
Holohoax Shoah -6m
My Aunt husband was in the project , it is superior to the S300 and comparable to the S400.. you filthy jews are going to surprise soon.. cus this system doesn’t have the switch to not attack your sh!t planes.

2019-08-08 04:48
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Bavar 373 is not a “version of S-300” : it has been dev’d from the Sayyad missile, itself a reverse engineered copy of Raytheon’s RIM-66 Standard.
comment image

2019-08-07 23:18
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
Let’s assume they actually “copy” for the sake of argument : even then, who cares where the basic design comes from ? you gotta start somewhere anyway and build on your own research down the line by amplifying both its core capabilities and future upgrade thanks to much more modern machine-tools, materials and integrated electronics that were not available at the time of these systems ! when you copy , you study. And when you study, you learn. And when you learn, have the technical and academic base like Iran absolutely has, you end up developing your own iterations of… Read more »

