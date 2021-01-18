BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, announced on Monday that his country “will start military exercises in the southern part of the country tomorrow.”

Bagheri said, during a conference of the Foundation for Preserving the Values ​​of Sacred Defense, that “Tehran has carried out successful maneuvers despite the threats of the American President Donald Trump against Iran in the last days of his rule, which ends two days later with the official inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“The ground forces in the Iranian army launch maneuvers tomorrow, with the participation of airborne and special forces, and rapid reaction near the coasts of Makran, in the southern part of the country,” he said, noting that “there are Iranian military achievements that we cannot disclose.”

For his part, the commander of the ground forces in the Iranian army, Brigadier General Geumarth Heydari, said, as reportd by the Tasnim Agency, that the Great Prophet-15 maneuvers will start tomorrow with the participation of airborne units, special forces and rapid reaction forces near the coast of Makran.

He noted that “these forces will conduct special and targeted maneuvers on the coast of Makran,” saying: “The Great Prophet-15 maneuvers will be held with the participation of the 55th Airborne Brigade, the 65th Special Forces Brigade and the 223 Rapid Response Brigade, with the support of the army’s air support.”

This comes a day before the outgoing US President Donald Trump leaves the White House after four years implementing measures against Iran, and the inauguration of the new president, Joe Biden, as president of America for the next four years.