Any US plot against Iran will be met with retaliation, a top Revolutionary Guards commander Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi stated on Friday as quoted by local media.

“If the Americans think of any plots, the Iranian nation will respond from the Mediterranean, to the Red Sea and to the Indian Ocean”, according to Safavi.

According to the commander, any anti-Iranian move would transform the region, underlining that Tehran’s policy is aimed at creating lasting peace and security in the region.

Last Saturday, two of Saudi Aramco’s factories were targeted by drones, resulting in fires at the facilities and crippling the country’s daily crude output. Yemen’s Houthi movement soon claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Despite this, the United States and Saudi Arabia have pinned the blame for the incident on Iran.

Tehran has strongly rejected allegations of its involvement in the attack on the Saudi oil refineries, dismissing the accusations as “unacceptable and entirely baseless”.

 

Source: Sputnik

Modi Hitler reincarnate of Adolf Hitler
Guest
Modi Hitler reincarnate of Adolf Hitler
I think Iran may already have nuclear device and wants USA to attack, so that Iran could get excuse to detonate the device. I also think that if Iran is attacked, it would take Iran couple of hours to destroy all oil producing facilities in KSA and Gulf state (what one can see by precise attack on KSA oil production facilities). USA also knows that Iran fought 10 years against Saddam attack, and in the end, Iran did not lose or surrender but pushed Saddam Iraqi forces into Iraq and were gaining ground into Iraq at the time of ceasefire.… Read more »

2019-09-20 15:48