BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Assistant Minister of Roads and Urban Construction Mahmoud Mahmoud Zada announced that his country, according to a bilateral memorandum of understanding, will build more than 30,000 housing units in Syria.
Zada said in a statement during the opening ceremony of the International Building and Construction Exhibition in Tehran that according to the memorandum signed between the Iranian Minister of Roads and the Syrian Minister of Housing a few weeks ago, it was decided that three government companies from both countries would conduct studies to pave the presence of contractors and people who meet the conditions in the field of construction, infrastructure, shipping and transportation, in addition to the engineers and consultants in this project, the IRNA reported.
“According to the bilateral memorandum of understanding, Iran will build more than 30,000 housing units in Syria,” he said.
He added that Iran will not invest in the unit-building project, but rather will provide a job market for the private sector only.
The Iranian Minister of Education Mohsen Mirzai said during a visit to Damascus that Iran is ready to build schools in Syria, and stressed that this would lead to “the formation of a common culture” between the two countries.
Mirzai said that the Islamic Republic has great experiences in the field of reconstruction, rehabilitation and modernization of educational centers, which they gained as a result of the damage caused to these centers during the Iraq-Iran War in the 1980s.
