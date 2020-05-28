BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Navy, Major-General Ali-Reza Tungsiri, said that Tehran is working on designing a military ship named “Qassem Soleimani” and another one called “Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis”, which will include a platform for the landing and taking-off of helicopters.

Major-General Qassem Soleimani was the former commander of the Quds Force, an elite unit in the IRGC, before he was assassinated by the U.S. near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd.

Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) of Iraq; he was assassinated on the same night as Soleimani.

Tungsiri said during a ceremony to hand over new marine boats to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) navy, Thursday, that a large group of speedboats, including 112 attack boats, including the Zulfiqar, Haidar and Ma’ad, have been received, indicating that “they will increase the offensive force of the naval forces in the Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf waters.” .

Tungsiri announced that they “will be with the Americans wherever they are,” stressing that the Americans will feel the presence of the Iranian Guard more in the future.

He said: “We take American threats seriously, do not fear death, are ready to sacrifice, and we will slap the enemy in any confrontation.”

