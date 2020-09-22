BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian army spokesman, Abu Fadl Shikaraji, said that Syria has asked the Islamic Republic to strengthen its defenses.
Shikaraji explained in a press statement on Tuesday, that Tehran is sending military experts and advisors to Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, adding that Iran does not have regular military forces in those countries.
“The economic conditions do not allow us to give everything to our allies for free, and they sometimes buy some things from us,” the spokesman said.
The spokesman pointed out that Iran’s role in the countries of the region is advisory and moral, interfering in the affairs of any country, adding: “We do not plan to have a permanent military presence in any of the countries of the region.”
He explained that “the axis of resistance countries have armies and armed forces, and we only provide them with military advice, so we transferred our expertise to countries such as Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, where we sent our experts to those countries to provide advisory assistance, because it is the armies of those countries and their peoples who stand in the face of the enemy.”
