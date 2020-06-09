BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, Ghulam Hussein Ismaili, announced the death sentence of Mahmoud Ismaili Majd, after he was convicted of espionage for the Mossad and the CIA, RT Arabic reported.

The spokesman said that Mahmoud Ismaili Majd, who was sentenced to death, provided information regarding the whereabouts of the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, to Israel and the United States.

He explained that Majd was working in the Quds Force and was transferring information about the locations of Qassem Soleimani.

“Mahmoud Ismaili Majd was providing security information about the Iranian armed forces and the places of residence and trips of Qassem Soleimani in exchange for receiving the money.”

A spokesman for the judiciary confirmed that the death sentence had been passed and had been upheld and would be carried out soon.

No further details were released.

