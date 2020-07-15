BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Iranian government announced on Tuesday, Tehran’s readiness to equip the Syrian air defenses with Iranian equipment, saying that it held talks in this regard, and it will be considered the first decision after signing the latest agreement between the two countries.
“The threat of terrorism in Syria is not over yet and it was confirmed during the visit of the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, to Damascus, that Iran is ready to take the first decision that the military agreement must be signed to strengthen the Syrian defense system,” the Iranian government spokesperson, Ali Rabei, said on Tuesday, according to the ISNA agency.
He stressed that the possibility of the return of terrorism to the region was a major reason for signing a comprehensive agreement for military cooperation with Syria, saying:
“The war on terrorism has not yet reached its end, and it is possible that terrorism will return to the region because of the support of some countries to this, and for these reasons the military cooperation agreement was signed Between Damascus and Tehran. ”
The Syrian Minister of Defense, Ali Abdullah Ayoub, sign an agreement last week with the Iranian Army Chief of Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, for military cooperation between the two countries.
The agreement provided for “strengthening military and security cooperation in the areas of the armed forces’ work and continuing coordination”, and dealt with “the situation in Syria and the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign forces that entered illegally.”
Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad expressed his satisfaction with the results of the meetings of the Syrian and Iranian sides and the signing of the agreement on military and technical cooperation between the two countries, which embodies the level of strategic relations that unite Syria and Iran, and comes as a result of years of joint action and cooperation.
4
- 4Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.