Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says Iran is planning to increase the explosive power of its missile warheads and boost their speed.
Announcing defense projects for the current Persian calendar year which started last week, Hatami said Iran’s ground-to-ground missiles have reached ultimate accuracy, adding there is work underway to upgrade their impact.
The work includes “increasing the explosive power of warheads by enhancing their payload”, he said. “There are also very good research programs on their speed, maneuverability and agility,” Hatami added.
The minister also outlined Iran’s plans to unveil air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs) this year.
Cruise missiles, he said, will become more responsive and capable of being deployed while on the move.
He touched on the unveiling of Khordad 15 air defense system and the production of precise and tactical missiles as “turning point” in Iran’s missile capabilities.
The locally-made Khordad 15 was used in Iran’s downing of a sophisticated Global Hawk surveillance drone after the US aircraft violated Iran’s airspace over the southern province of Hormozgan in June last year.
The defense minister also referred to Iran’s January 8 missile attack on the US-occupied Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s western Anbar Province.
Credit: Press TV
