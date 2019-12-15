BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Housing, Mazen Al-Lahham, announced on Sunday that the files of 26 real estate development zones had been prepared for implementation as residential areas at the country level.
During a special interview with the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, Al-Lahham said: “Concerning the recent visit of the ministerial delegation to Iran, it was agreed during the talks on a final formula for the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries, and the completion of some points related to it.”
Al-Lahham stressed, “One of the most important points mentioned in the executive program agreed upon is to present the Syrian side with a list of priority projects in implementation, including a project to build 30 thousand housing units in the governorates.”
Al-Lahham indicated that one of the issues agreed upon is to provide the necessary facilities to establish Iranian-Syrian joint governmental companies in the fields of building and construction, roads, bridges and transport infrastructures, studies, consultations and engineering services in accordance with the regulations and laws in force between the two countries.
Al-Lahham indicated that it was agreed to hold meetings between businessmen and Iranian contracting companies willing to work in the field of public works and housing in Syria.
