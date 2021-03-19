BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Reuters News Agency reported on Friday that Iran will test the cooling systems of the Arak nuclear reactor in preparation for its full use this year.

Citing the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization on Friday, Reuters quoted the spokesperson for the organization, Behrouz Kamalondi, as saying that the cooling test, which usually includes operating fluid and support systems, will be ready in the early part of the Persian New Year, which begins next Sunday.

“In other words, we have made progress in the fuel, storage and other sectors,” Kamalondi said.

Iran had previously agreed to close the Arak reactor, which is located about 250 kilometers southwest of Tehran, under the international nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, in a report directed at its member states this week, said that Iran had begun enriching uranium at the Natanz underground plant, using a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4, in a new violation of the nuclear agreement.

