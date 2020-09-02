BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The assistant coordinator of the Iranian army’s air defense command, Brigadier General Abul-Fadl Sepahri Raad, announced the date of disclosing the 27 military achievements of the Iranian air defense, stressing that hiding from the radar systems “has no meaning” for the Iranian forces.
In statements carried by the Iranian Fars News Agency, in which the Iranian general spoke about the establishment of the Iranian army’s air defense nearly 102 years ago, Sephari Raad noted that the number of flights crossing Iranian airspace currently stands at 300, which are monitored and determined immediately and accurately.”
Sepahri Raad stated that if the range of threats increases, air defense systems are forced to “look beyond our range and increase the range of radar systems”, because threats in air defense are very quick.
The Iranian general revealed “huge leap in the field of Iranian military equipment,” stressing that “there is no target or threat to air defense that cannot be detected. Hiding from radar is meaningless for the army’s air defense,” noting that Iran’s air monitoring range reaches more than 3,000 kilometers.
He noted that Iran will unveil 27 military achievements on Thursdsay in the field of air defense equipment.
The Iranian general further touched on some of the achievements made in the fields of drones, in terms of control orders, simulators, and achieving complete self-sufficiency.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.