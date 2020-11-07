BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Abu Fadl Shikaraji, said on Saturday, that his country “will not tolerate the presence of terrorists at its borders with Karabakh, nor will it allow the establishment of bases for Israel near its borders.”
Brigadier General Shikaraji said in an interview with the Mizan News Agency that the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stressed the need for Armenia to return the lands that it “occupied” from the Republic of Azerbaijan, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that this matter will be resolved through dialogue.
He continued, “The two countries, the two parties to the dispute over Karabakh, are our neighbors, and we respect both of them, and at the same time we support the liberation of the occupied lands.”
He stressed the need not to harm the people of this region, who are Armenians, especially Armenians living in Muslim areas.
Shikaraji pointed out that Iran attaches importance to the security of its borders and its citizens living in the border region, stressing that the two countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia) must respect its territorial integrity, because “any exposure to his country will face a firm response.”
He pointed out that Iran “has excellent readiness to confront any threat within its borders, through the presence of border guards, units of the ground force of the Revolutionary Guard, and the Iranian army.”
Shikaraji stated that Iran had asked the two parties to the conflict in Karabakh not to pave the way for the entry of the terrorists to the Iranian region, noting that “the presence of takfiri terrorists cannot be tolerated by the Islamic Republic of Iran at all.
He added: “The presence of spy bases belonging to Israel is another important point, as we will never allow the establishment of bases for them near our borders and the disputed area, in which clashes are taking place. This is the responsibility of the state that allows the presence of the takfiris and the Zionists. “
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.