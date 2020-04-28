BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement on Monday that warned the U.S. against any moves deemed as an act of “adventurism, harassment and provocation” towards Tehran.

Deploring “high-risk behaviors, which make shipping [in regional waters] insecure”, the statement says that while the Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any tension or conflict in the region, it would swiftly come to the defense of its territorial integrity.

“Any act of adventurism, harassment and provocation will be met with the Iranian Armed Forces’ decisive response, and hostile forces, including the U.S., will be responsible for the consequences.”

The Iranian Armed Forces statement further emphasized that its new military capabilities are able to deter any foreign threat in the Persian Gulf region.

The strongly-worded statement lambastes the “establishment of military bases and extra-regional coalitions led by the U.S.” as wreaking havoc and undermining security, while urging the military forces of the U.S. and its allies to be withdrawn from the region.

While calling out Washington for providing “false accounts of their provocative behaviors” while navigating Iran’s territorial waters, the Armed Forces advised the US and its allies to abide by Iran’s regulations as well as international rules.

The developments followed Donald Trump’s recent threat that US Navy ships would shoot “out of the water” Iranian gunboats that sail too close to American vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Trump’s twitter remarks came after a US Navy statement alleged that 11 boats of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had carried out “dangerous and harassing approaches” in regard to six American naval vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Sources: Fars, Sputnik

