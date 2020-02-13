Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has responded to Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett’s warning urging Tehran to get out of Syria, telling reporters that Iran would continue to defend its interests both in Syria and throughout the Middle East, and warning Israel against escalatory behaviour.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will show a crushing and regrettable response to any act of aggression or stupid move from that Zionist regime against our country’s interests in Syria and the region,” Mousavi said, his remarks published on the foreign ministry’s website.
Mousavi noted that Iran “has been present in Syria at the invitation and with the agreement of that country’s government with the purpose of fighting against terrorism sponsored by the US and Israel.”
The spokesman warned that Tehran “will not hesitate for a moment over safeguarding its presence in Syria and defending its national security and regional interests.”
The official’s comments come on the heels of remarks by Bennett on Tuesday warning Tehran that it had “nothing to look for in Syria.”
“When an octopus’s tentacles hit you, don’t just fight back against those arms, but strangle the head as well. That’s how we must deal with Iran,” Bennett said. According to the official, Israel has been “fighting the arms of the Iranian octopus in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza” for “generations.”
“Now we are changing the concept: we are engaged in an ongoing campaign to weaken the Iranian octopus head itself, through economic, policy, intelligence and military action, as well as other dimensions,” the minister said. Accusing Iran of “trying to build terrorist bases” in Syria, Bennett warned that Israel would “only increase the hurt on you.”
In his response Wednesday, Mousavi claimed that Israel was founded on occupation, “upon carnage, the plundering of assets of other nations, terror and aggression over the past 70 years.”
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.