Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CNN on Thursday that the Islamic Republic would not tolerate a strike against the country and would respond with “all-out war”.
“I am making a very serious statement that we don’t want war; we don’t want to engage in a military confrontation … But we won’t blink to defend our territory”, Zarif.
Zarif also accused the US of dodging its obligation to issue visas for UN delegates from Iran.
Tensions in the Middle East escalated last week after a drone strike caused a fire at Saudi oil compounds in Abqaiq and Khurais, resulting in major oil losses. Yemen’s Houthi movement, which is fighting against the kingdom, claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, Riyadh has accused Iran of being behind the incident, saying that the unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles used in the operation were made in the Islamic Republic.
Tehran has denied the accusations, stating that Saudi Arabia has no evidence to substantiate their claims.
Following the attacks, Riyadh also joined the US-led maritime coalition aimed at escorting vessels in the region near Iran’s borders.
Source: Sputnik
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.