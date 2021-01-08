BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Iran showcased a missile this week that bore a close resemblance to the Israeli Spike missile that was previously shot down over Syria.

In a video released by the Iranian media and shared on social media and YouTube, an Iranian drone can be seen taking off from an undisclosed base and launching replica of the Spike missile at a target during the maneuver.

Iran manufactured this replica of the Spike missile after it fell into Syrian territory a few years ago.

The Islamic Republic has modified and copied weapons that are used by the US and Israeli forces, as the previous arms embargo imposed on Iran by the United Nations has forced them to rely on their local industries to produce weapons.