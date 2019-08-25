Head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Gen. Hossein Salami said Saturday that the military had successfully test-fired a “new missile,” the Tasnim news agency reported.

“Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defence and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power,” Salami said. “And yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation.”

The official hasn’t provided any additional information on the missile.

Earlier in the week, Iran unveiled Bavar-373 long-range mobile air defence system, an analogue of the Russian S-300 system, with a reported maximum range of 200 km, the ability to launch a variety of missile types, and a flight ceiling of up to 27 km.

The move came amid strained relation between Iran and the US after the latter unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

The tensions further escalated after several tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf, which prompted Washington to boost its military contingent in the region.

Following the incidents, the US proposed to establish an international maritime coalition to patrol the Gulf and ‘ensure freedom of navigation’ in the region.

