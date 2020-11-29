BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Iranian parliament voted by an overwhelming majority on the draft law about “strategic measures to abolish sanctions,” which includes raising uranium enrichment to 20%.

The law includes restoring the old design of the Arak heavy water reactor.

The parliamentary meeting was attended by 232 deputies out of 246, and they voted in favor of the resolution.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf, also affirmed that “the draft law on strategic measures to lift the sanctions will limit the terrorist acts waged by the enemy against Iran.”

This move comes in response to the events on November 27, in which the head of the Research and Technology Center at the Ministry of Defense, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in an assassination operation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said that “armed terrorist elements attacked a car carrying Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Technology Center at the Ministry of Defense, on Friday afternoon.”

Fakhrizadeh’s vehicle was abruptly stopped by a pick-up before being fired upon repeatedly by the armed assailants.

A fierce clash would ensue between Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards and the assailants, resulting in the death of two people.

Fakhrizadeh was rushed to the hospital shortly after the firefight, but was declared dead following failed attempts to revive the nuclear scientist.