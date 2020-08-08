A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Iranian authorities sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council regarding the interception of a civil airliner by U.S. fighter jets in Syria last month.

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Majd Takht Rawanji, said in the statement, as reported by the Tasnim Agency:

“An Iranian Airbus passenger plane belonging to the Mahan company that was heading from Tehran to Beirut on July 23 faced sudden interception and offensive behavior by two American F-15 fighters while it was flying. Iranian passengers were flying in the international corridor of the Syrian airspace.

He pointed out that “the Iranian pilot suddenly lowered the plane’s height in order to preserve the lives of the passengers and in response to the dangerous and offensive maneuver carried out by the two American fighters, which resulted in the injury of a number of passengers.”

The Iranian delegate noted, “It is absolutely clear that the behavior of the two American aircraft is a flagrant violation of the security and freedom of civil aviation authorized in the Chicago Treaty in 1944 and its annexes, as well as a flagrant violation of the Montreal Convention in 1971 in the field of preventing any illegal acts against civil aviation,” adding that it is the duty of the United Nations to reject this illegal act and hold Washington accountable.

The U.S. confirmed the interception of the Iranian airliner, but said they only used one F-15 and the incident was meant to protect their forces in the Al-Tanf area of Syria.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Russian naval vessel heads to Syria's Tartous port for new project: photos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-08-08 17:17

Actually, it’s the Iranian pilot suddenly lowered the plane’s height that occasioned the injuries! If the fighters had wanted to shoot down the airliner, it’d had ended with the same fate as the Ukrainian airliner shot down by Iran.
This just propaganda the UN will shred the complaint and for good reasons.

-2
Reply
Translate
Mike
Mike
2020-08-08 20:23
Reply to  Daeshbags Sux

The only propaganda spewed out is the garbage that paid troll like you keeps spewing, out, you pathetic Israeli dirt-bag.

0
Reply
Translate