BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran to protest against statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Tehran considered targeting Iran’s territorial integrity.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Erdogan’s statements were “rejected and interfered in Iranian affairs, and we called on Ankara to clarify.”

They stressed that Tehran will not allow any party to target its territorial integrity and will not hesitate to defend its national security.

The Turkish president recited a poem from the Aras region during his speech to the Azerbaijani army on Thursday in Baku, which provoked reactions, especially from Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Erdogan had not been informed that the poetry he recited in Baku was “wrongly” related to “the forced separation of the North Aras regions from the motherland, Iran.”

Zarif added in a tweet on his page, in Persian and in English, asking: “Did he (Erdogan) not understand that he spoke against the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan? No one can talk about our dear Azerbaijan.”