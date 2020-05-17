A group of five Iranian tankers was previously spotted sailing through the Mediterranean Sea into the Atlantic Ocean and is believed to be heading towards Venezuela. Media reports have suggested that Tehran could be helping Caracas overcome its domestic fuel crisis, which has partially been caused by American sanctions’ impact.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has cautioned the US against intercepting or pursuing Iranian tankers sailing with a cargo of fuel towards Venezuela in a letter sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Zarif called the alleged plans to intercept the Iranian tankers “illegal, dangerous and provocative” acts that look very much like an act of piracy.

“Zarif also pointed out that the US government will be held accountable for any kind of illegal actions, stressing that Iran has the right to take the necessary steps to counter [US] threats”, a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Tehran has also summoned the Swiss ambassador to the country, representing Washington’s interests, to lodge a protest against the alleged plans of the US Navy to intercept its tankers that are on their way to the Latin American country.

Earlier, the possibility of such a move by Washington was reported by Reuters, but has not been officially confirmed by either the White House or the Pentagon.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in his conversation with the summoned Swiss envoy, stressed that the trade relations between Venezuela and Iran are absolutely legal. He added that the US attempts to use bullying to prevent international trade is a gross violation of basic human rights and a clear “act of piracy”.

Source: Sputnik

