BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador, the patron of American interests in Tehran, and delivered a letter of protest against the American threats.

“We protest against the harmful measures and provocative actions of the American forces in the Gulf waters,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Mousavi continued: “The Swiss ambassador delivered a strong message of protest against the threats and illegal and destabilizing presence of the American forces in the northern Gulf waters and near the Iranian coast.”

Mousavi called on the United States to honor maritime navigation laws, stressing that Iran would respond appropriately to any threats and attacks in the Persian Gulf waters.

“Trump’s threats to destroy Iranian boats are provocative and condemned,” he added.

The leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hussein Salami, had announced earlier today that he had directed the naval forces in the Gulf waters to target any American warship that threatens the security of Iran.

He added that Iran will respond strongly to any threats in the Gulf waters: “We will respond firmly, quickly and effectively to any targeting of us. “

Advertisements