BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the French Chargé d’Affairs to the court over allegations of insulting the Prophet Muhammad.
The Iranian Radio and Television Corporation said, “An official in the ministry told the French diplomat during the meeting that Iran strongly rejects any insult or underestimation of the Prophet of Islam and the pure Islamic values on the part of anyone, regardless of his position.”
The Iranian Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee denounced the French President’s statements, calling on the government and the Iranian Foreign Ministry to give the necessary reactions on this issue.
Commenting on the killing of a teacher who published insulting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students, Macron said earlier, “He killed a citizen because he was a teacher and because he was teaching students freedom of expression .. This attack was part of Islamist terror.
Macron added, “The whole country stands with the teachers, and these terrorists will not divide France … obscurantism will not win,” noting that his country will not abandon the cartoons (offensive to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad).
Iran has now joined Turkey and Pakistan in summoning the French ambassadors inside their respective countries.
Source: Sputnik, IRIB
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.