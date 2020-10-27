BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the French Chargé d’Affairs to the court over allegations of insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

The Iranian Radio and Television Corporation said, “An official in the ministry told the French diplomat during the meeting that Iran strongly rejects any insult or underestimation of the Prophet of Islam and the pure Islamic values ​​on the part of anyone, regardless of his position.”

The Iranian Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee denounced the French President’s statements, calling on the government and the Iranian Foreign Ministry to give the necessary reactions on this issue.

Commenting on the killing of a teacher who published insulting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students, Macron said earlier, “He killed a citizen because he was a teacher and because he was teaching students freedom of expression .. This attack was part of Islamist terror.

Macron added, “The whole country stands with the teachers, and these terrorists will not divide France … obscurantism will not win,” noting that his country will not abandon the cartoons (offensive to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad).

Iran has now joined Turkey and Pakistan in summoning the French ambassadors inside their respective countries.

Source: Sputnik, IRIB