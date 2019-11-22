BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Iran on Friday successfully tested a new home-made missile defense system.

Dubbed the Khordad-15, the system, which was first introduced in June this year, was successfully tested on Friday during a military exercise in the Samnan province, the Mehr news agency reported.

The new missile defense system is able to detect various targets, including military aircraft and drones.

This new missile system can track enemy aircraft up to 150 km away and they can follow them for up to 120 km.

The system is also capable of detecting blurred targets within an 85 km radius and hitting within a range of 45 km. In addition, it can intercept six objects simultaneously.

The defense system’s movements allow military personnel to prepare air defenses to hit targets in less than 5 minutes.

Advertisements