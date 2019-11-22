BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Iran on Friday successfully tested a new home-made missile defense system.
Dubbed the Khordad-15, the system, which was first introduced in June this year, was successfully tested on Friday during a military exercise in the Samnan province, the Mehr news agency reported.
The new missile defense system is able to detect various targets, including military aircraft and drones.
This new missile system can track enemy aircraft up to 150 km away and they can follow them for up to 120 km.
The system is also capable of detecting blurred targets within an 85 km radius and hitting within a range of 45 km. In addition, it can intercept six objects simultaneously.
The defense system’s movements allow military personnel to prepare air defenses to hit targets in less than 5 minutes.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.