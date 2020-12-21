BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Tehran has intensified its naval operations in international waters as of late, with the country fighting to overcome the sanctions imposed by the US on its oil trade.

Iran has been supplying another country hit by American economic measures, Venezuela, with fuel and components to run oil refineries, despite protests from Washington.

The US claims to have intercepted and brought to American shores several Venezuela-bound Iranian vessels.

Tehran, however, insists that none of its vessels were taken, stating the vessels mentioned by Washington were not sailing under the Iranian flag.

The increasing Iranian presence in global waters also comes amid the US Navy running regular military patrols inside the Persian Gulf, despite protests by the Islamic Republic.

Tehran says the US fleets have a destabilising influence on the region and urged local powers to ensure the Gulf’s safety without resorting to help from outside countries.

Source: Sputnik