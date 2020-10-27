BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Iran decided to strengthen its military measures on the borders adjacent to the Karabakh region, which has been witnessing a serious armed conflict for weeks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, after some of its shells reached Iranian territory.

The Iranian decision came when the commander of the Iranian air defense command, Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, issued orders to intensify the defense preparations of the army on the outskirts of the border with this hotspot.

Mousavi said that his country will take additional measures if necessary in the future, explaining that ensuring the security of the Iranian border areas is important to Tehran.

Two days ago, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had announced the deployment of forces and military equipment on the border with Karabakh, in anticipation of any spillover from the ongoing battles in the disputed region to the Iranian border lands.