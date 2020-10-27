BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Iran decided to strengthen its military measures on the borders adjacent to the Karabakh region, which has been witnessing a serious armed conflict for weeks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, after some of its shells reached Iranian territory.
The Iranian decision came when the commander of the Iranian air defense command, Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, issued orders to intensify the defense preparations of the army on the outskirts of the border with this hotspot.
Mousavi said that his country will take additional measures if necessary in the future, explaining that ensuring the security of the Iranian border areas is important to Tehran.
Two days ago, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had announced the deployment of forces and military equipment on the border with Karabakh, in anticipation of any spillover from the ongoing battles in the disputed region to the Iranian border lands.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.