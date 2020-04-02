On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran and its proxies may be planning a sneak attack on American troops or assets in Iraq and vowed that they would pay a heavy price if they did so.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran has no proxies but it has friends.

​Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran considers the US military’s “warmongering” in Iraq to be dangerous and could potentially create “catastrophic conditions” that will destabilize the region.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that Iran and its proxies may be planning a sneak attack on American troops or assets in Iraq.

The US-led international coalition is currently relocating its troops in Iraq to consolidate them at better-protected bases. The coalition officially transferred K1 Air Base in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk to the Iraqi Armed Forces on Sunday.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements