BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Navy, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said that Iran will soon obtain sound barrier-breaking missiles.
During his introduction to a number of the new commanders of the naval fleet in southern Iran, Khanzadi said that the missile group is the most important guarantee of the country’s security and power.
He added, “In light of the high concerns of the people of the country, we have been able to manufacture Qadir missiles with a range of 300 km and the Iranian cruise missile, which was called ‘Abu Mahdi’ and has a range of 1,000 km, will be placed at the disposal of the naval force, which is a major event.”
For his part, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said that Iran needs missiles to contain the United States and Israel, and Tehran will not use its capabilities for other purposes.
According to the Iranian minister, “The United States has repeatedly displayed, in recent years, a possible military scenario against Iran and Israel,” in what he considered, “a violation of all international norms and agreements.”
The minister added, “I repeat again: the missiles are only required to deter the United States and the associated Israeli regime, and we will not use our missile capabilities for any other purpose.”
