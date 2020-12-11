BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Turkish President Erdogan had not been informed that the poetry he recited in Baku was “incorrectly” related to “the forced separation of North Aras regions from the motherland, Iran.”

“Pres. Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland,” Zarif tweeted.

“Didn’t he realize that he was undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zarif would add that “NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan”

The Turkish president chanted a poem from the Aras region during his speech to the Azerbaijani army on Thursday in Baku, which provoked reactions, especially from Iranians, who viewed his words as an attempt to undermine Iran’s sovereignty.

The Turkish government has not responded to the comments from the Iranian Foreign Minister; however, relations between Turkey and Iran have remained strong, despite their disagreements on Syria.