BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The head of the Iranian interests bureau in Cairo, Nasir Kanaani, responded to the removal of Palestine from Google search maps.

“Palestine and its history is dug into the hearts of the Palestinian people and the free people of the world. Although Google removed the name of Palestine from the map search, you will not forget the awakened human consciences of Palestine,” Kanaani said, as quoted by the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA).

Google explained the absence of Palestine on its maps by seeking to display the disputed areas objectively using a gray dotted border line, adding:

“Our approach to photographing the areas on the maps has not changed, as Google gets information from organizations and mapping sources when determining how to place the disputed borders, and we are still neutral with regard to geopolitical differences and making every effort to objectively display these areas.”

This move by Google has faced heavy criticism, especially due to the ongoing initiative by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex territory in the West Bank region.

Advertisements