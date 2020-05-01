BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its condemnation of Germany’s decision to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and ban it on the country’s lands.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry indicated that Hezbollah is an official part of the government and parliament in Lebanon and “played and still plays a major role in combating ISIS terrorism.”
Tehran accused Germany of serving the goals of the United States and Israel, saying that “some European countries take their positions without taking the realities of the region into consideration and only work to meet the Zionist propaganda machine of America.”
The foreign ministry added that “the German government must bear the negative repercussions resulting from its decision to fight terrorist groups in the region.”
It is reported that the Ministry of the Interior in Germany announced the government’s decision to ban Hezbollah in the country.
The security services carried out a several raids on Thursday, as a result of which a number of suspected members of the group were arrested.
