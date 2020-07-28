BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards blew up a mock U.S. aircraft carrier with missiles during military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, which the United States described as “reckless and irresponsible.”
The exercises, which were called “the 14th Greatest Messenger Exercises,” took place in the Strait of Hormuz, the main sea lane for one-fifth of the world’s oil production, on the basis of an increased tension between Iran and the United States.
Video footage of the exercises showed that the Revolutionary Guards’ air and naval forces preparing to launch an offensive off the southwestern coast of the Islamic Republic.
Speed boats appeared sailing within a specific formation before the ground forces fired artillery shells while a missile was fired from a helicopter.
The footage showed a model of the U.S.S. Nimitz aircraft carrier, with rows of fighter planes on both sides of the runway.
Then the state television moved on to a snapshot showing missiles as they were launched into the sea from trucks, before it showed damage to the aircraft carrier holographic structure.
Another missile was fired from a helicopter, behind smoke, before apparently hitting the edge of the ship.
Then, the armed forces personnel were seen landing on its surface before surrounding it by about ten speed boats.
“What was shown today in these exercises, at the level of the Air Force and the Navy, was all offensive,” Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Hussein Salami told state television.
“I used some snap weapons and equipment, like long-range ballistic missiles, capable of hitting floating attack targets from a remote location,” he added.
