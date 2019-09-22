Iranian armed forces members march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Iran's chief of staff of the armed forces said Wednesday a $38 billion aid deal between the United States and Israel makes Iran more determined to strengthen its military. In comments broadcast live on Iranian state TV, Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said the U.S.-Israel aid deal "will make us more determined in strengthening the defense power of the country." (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The Iranian military displayed its Khorramshahr long-range ballistic missile with a new warhead at a parade dedicated to the anniversary of the beginning of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

The Iranian military also showcased domestic air defence system Bavar-373 and missile defense system Khordad-15 as well as 18 other ballistic missiles, the Fars news agency reported.

​Iran’s missile program has been receiving considerable international attention for many years.

The United States and a range of its allies view it as a violation of UN Security Council’s 2231 resolution that recommends Tehran refrain from creating long-range ballistic missiles, as their development heavily relies on the nuclear weapons program banned under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

 

Source: Sputnik

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
BREAKING :
Yemeni Rebels Warn Iran Plans Another Strike Soon
The information has been passed along to the Saudis and the U.S., according to people briefed on the warnings
https://www.wsj.com/articles/yemeni-rebels-warn-iran-plans-another-strike-soon-11569105344

2019-09-23 07:14
Fake news kîkes news
Guest
Fake news kîkes news
Lol Huotie leader confirmed to be fake news, stop spreading s**t already debunked

2019-09-23 16:44
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
1.8t payload… Enough for a 9 megatons nuke.
Time to consider stopping Iran’s both missile and nuclear program.
By force if necessary.

2019-09-23 05:14
Israel doesn’t exist
Guest
Israel doesn’t exist
Keep on dreaming kíke. Your child murderers boyfriends ( jews ) can’t do shít without they guard dog US..

2019-09-23 08:21
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Sorry, I’m not like Nasrallah participating the Beirut-Pride disguised as a Gimp, I have no boyfriend.
Everibody knows Nasrallah dates Hariri, there are very compromising pictures!

2019-09-24 03:26
Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
Guest
Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
What about Jerichos that are explicitly nucnear-tipped ? Those are conventionnal warheads you idiot. I’d say it’s rather time for AIEI inspectors to visit and denounce Israel’s Dimona facilities and the criminal state’s 200+ illegal nuclear warheads. By force if necessary. Nuclear blackmail by non-NPT countries has to stop.

2019-09-23 08:58
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
+++ “What about Jerichos that are explicitly nucnear-tipped ?” => Considering the doctrine of nuclear ambiguity, there’s a single way to know if they’re nuke-tipped or not : pretend to be nuclear and launch a salvo of ballistic missiles on Israel… If the Jerichos are sent in return, you’ll know if Israeli nuclear power was real or if it was a hoax… Knowing we built Dimona for them as a copy of our Marcoule plant and without the military-grade fissile matters used for tests, those for the about 700 nukes in service (300-360 are “active”) and likely 500 in storage,… Read more »

2019-09-24 01:51
Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
Guest
Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
And yeah mate, it’s an absolutely massive payload, 1.8 tons no less. Some talk abojt à 2.5 ton variant with shorter range. This little stick will hurt big time upon impact,or burn and tear over a crazy wide area in case of cluster munitions. And the beast flies back to Earth at Mach 14-15, which makes every hit enough to level entire neighborhoods,critical infrastructure like electric, nuclear and desalination plants,bridges, airports,institutionnal buildings, garrisons,dams… and the list goes on, you name it. And it can happen in Tel Aviv. Or it can smash into places around Haïfa. Not to forget your… Read more »

2019-09-23 20:43
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
+++ “Some talk abojt à 2.5 ton variant with shorter range” => It’s a copy of NoKo Hwasong-10 ranging 4,000km https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hwasong-10 +++ “And the beast flies back to Earth at Mach 14-15, which makes every hit enough to level entire neighborhoods,critical infrastructure like electric, nuclear and desalination plants,bridges, airports,institutionnal buildings, garrisons,dams… and the list goes on, you name it.” => with an accuracy of 1,600m, you won’t hit many stuff. No interest unless you use nukes or CW. +++ “And it can happen in Tel Aviv. Or it can smash into places around Haïfa.” => I prefer not imagine what… Read more »

2019-09-24 04:49
Eddie
Guest
Eddie
Even Trump understood the folly or attempting a war against Iran, dude,wake up. Twice he refrained from action although the casus belli was handed to him on a golden plate, for real man ! The drone incident and now the Aramco thing. Instead Bolton is the one outed from the game and barking out the door where nobody listens anymore. Get a grip you or you’ll like a clown,who do you want to take directly on Iran now ?Israel ? don’t make me laugh… the window closed back in the Ahmadinejad era… that’s when Iran had much less defensive and… Read more »

2019-09-23 21:53