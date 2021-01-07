BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Basij forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Navy carried out a large-scale exercise on January 3rd, 2021 using 700 boats in the Gulf waters, which coincides with the anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, and in the presence of the commander of the Revolutionary Guard.

A video showed a demonstration made by the Basij Forces’ boats in the Revolutionary Guard Navy near the Asalwiya port in the Gulf waters.

For his part, the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran, Major General Hossein Salami, said:

“Our armed forces and mobilization forces are always ready to defend Iran’s vital interests in the Gulf waters … There are secret parts of our military capabilities that can only be displayed in the field.”

Around 700 IRGC speed boats on parade/ exercises in the Persian gulf today. Iran’s navy is no match for the US navy. If however they did come to blows in the Persian gulf these boats are Iran’s secret weapon against a US fleet. pic.twitter.com/Yv5T6u3bcV — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 7, 2021

He pointed out that defense capabilities have reached advanced lines in the world, noting that these exercises are displayed for their allies, as well as their enemies.

It is noteworthy to mention that on January 3rd, 2020, the commander of the Quds Force for the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassem Soleimani, along with the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, (Hashd Al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, was assassinated near Baghdad Airport after a U.S. aircraft struck their convoy.