BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – For the third straight day, either a drone or artillery shell has entered Iran because of the ongoing conflict between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.

A video captured from Iran’s Ardebil Province, which is located south of the Azerbaijani border, showed the Islamic Republic’s air defense forces shooting a foreign drone over their airspace.

The video was reportedly taken from the Aslan Heights, which is located near Azerbaijan’s southern border with Iran.

Prior to downing this unmanned aerial vehicle, the Iranian air defense forces shot down a drone over the city of Malekan in the East Azerbaijan Province.

Iran has not blamed any country for these overflights; however, as evident from the videos released from the northern part of the country, the Islamic Republic has not tolerated these violations of their airspace.