BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – For the third straight day, either a drone or artillery shell has entered Iran because of the ongoing conflict between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.
A video captured from Iran’s Ardebil Province, which is located south of the Azerbaijani border, showed the Islamic Republic’s air defense forces shooting a foreign drone over their airspace.
The video was reportedly taken from the Aslan Heights, which is located near Azerbaijan’s southern border with Iran.
BREAKING: #Iran shot down another #Azerbaijan’i drone pic.twitter.com/IagFFP1eeu
— AS-Source News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) September 30, 2020
Prior to downing this unmanned aerial vehicle, the Iranian air defense forces shot down a drone over the city of Malekan in the East Azerbaijan Province.
Iran has not blamed any country for these overflights; however, as evident from the videos released from the northern part of the country, the Islamic Republic has not tolerated these violations of their airspace.
