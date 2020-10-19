BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Iran has shot down another foreign drone that entered its airspace from neighboring Azerbaijan, amid the ongoing conflict between the latter and Armenia inside the disputed Karabakh region.
According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, the drone entered the Iranian province of Ardabil, which is located along the border with Azerbaijan.
In the video shared by Avia.Pro, the Iranian air defense units can be seen shooting down the foreign drone before it could penetrate further into the Islamic Republic’s airspace.
While the drone was shot down along the border with Azerbaijan, Avia.Pro claims the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) actually belonged to Armenia, as it was flying from that direction.
“Several hours ago, Iranian air defense systems attacked an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle moving from the direction of Armenia. The drone was destroyed while violating the country’s border. This is the first time that the Iranian military has attacked an Armenian drone,” Avia.Pro said.
If true, this would mark the first time since the resumption of the Karabakh conflict on September 27th that the Islamic Republic has shot down an Armenian drone inside its airspace.
Previously, the Iranian air defense units shot down two drones that penetrated into its airspace from neighboring Azerbaijan.
Iran did not blame anyone for these incidents; however, they did send a warning to both Armenia and Azerbaijan about errant missiles and artillery shells landing in their territory from the ongoing Karabakh conflict.
