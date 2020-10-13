BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The assistant governor of Ardabil for political and security affairs, Behrouz Ndayi, confirmed the crash of a drone in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He pointed out that the source and ownership of this plane is under investigation, and that no losses occurred as a result of this accident.

Local sources said that the plane might belong to the Azerbaijani or Armenian army, among the battles that the two countries are fighting.

The drone was shot down near the Azerbaijani border, but did not cause any damage to the nearby homes or any civilian casualties.

Furthermore, due to the location of the crash and kind of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is reportedly a suicide drone, it is believed that this aircraft belongs to the Azerbaijani military,

Iran has previously warned both Azerbaijan and Armenia about spreading their ongoing conflict into the Islamic Republic, vowing to take action if it does.