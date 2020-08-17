BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement confirming that they would “respond decisively to any aggression and violation of policies and red lines, by a government or people working for a government, so that the recipient will regret it.”
The Iranian Armed Forces’ Virtual Space Center said, in a statement reported by the Mehr News Agency, “The Iranian Armed Forces believe that in the event that the cyber attacks of enemies reach the country’s infrastructure and almost turn into armed attacks, the Iranian Armed Forces will reserve the right to respond.”
In its statement, the Armed Forces affirmed: “In the event that any of the specific policies and methodologies are pursued by a government, group, or people working for a government, there is no doubt that the armed forces believe that they have the right to respond to these threats at any level.”
Earlier this Summer, Iran witnessed an explosion in a building belonging to the Natanz nuclear plant.
Three Iranian officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters that the explosion was a result of a cyber attack, while other officials said that “Israel could be behind the attacks,” but they did not provide any evidence to support their allegations.
