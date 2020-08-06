BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Karim Hemti, announced on Thursday, the dispatch of two planes filled with humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

The President of the Red Crescent Society stated that the two Iranian planes are carrying 15 tons of medical materials and medicines, 45 tons of food, and a field hospital that will be established in Beirut in coordination with the Lebanese Red Cross, accompanied by 13 specialist doctors and 16 civil defense personnel.

He said that Lebanon announced that it did not need camps or pitching tents, and therefore it was not sent to it.

“We will be with the Lebanese people, and we will prepare more assistance according to the field conditions and needs in the coming days,” he added.