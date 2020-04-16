BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Iranian Navy seized a Hong Kong flag ship for a short period of time on Wednesday, the Reuters News Agency reported, citing intelligence sources.

According to the Reuters sources, the chemical carrier “SC Taipei” was sailing in international waters on Tuesday when it was stopped by the Iranian authorities.

“The vessel was approached 48nm (nautical miles) offshore Fujairah and hailed by four skiffs carrying armed Iranian coastguard personnel,” British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said.

“The vessel’s crew were ordered to lower the ladder and were then boarded. The vessel was later directed to Kooh Mobarak, Iran, but quickly released with crew and vessel now confirmed safe,” they continued.

Two other sources, with maritime security, reported that the tanker was detained for a short period in Iran before being allowed to sail again.

Reuters reported that officials from Iran and Hong Kong could not be reached for comment, adding that it was also not possible to obtain a comment from the company, which operates the Singapore-based carrier.

